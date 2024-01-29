MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf markets dip as Mideast tensions rage

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday as investors turned cautious amid simmering geopolitical tensions after a drone attack killed three U.S. service members in Jordan, while Dubai bucked the trend.

At least 34 service personnel were also wounded in the attack by militants on U.S. troops in northeastern Jordan, President Joe Biden and U.S. officials said on Sunday, marking a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.

The Qatari index .QSI slumped 1.9%, extending its three-session losing streak, with almost all stocks in negative territory.

Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA dropped 3.2% and the region's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, declined 2.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was down 0.1%, with most sectors in the red.

Media firm MBC Group 4072.SE dropped 2.9% and the world's largest Islamic bank, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, shed 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was down for a third straight session, ending 0.2% lower, weighed down by a 1% loss in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and a 2.3% drop in UAE's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi BankFAB.AD.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI inched up 0.2%, aided by gains in most sectors, with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and tolls operator Salik Co SALIK.DU rising 1.1% and 0.9% respectively.

However, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU slipped 2.2% and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose for a third consecutive session and ended 2.1% higher, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA gaining 8.5% and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries ABUK.CA surging 7.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 12,253

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.4% to 8,015

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.9% to 10,152

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 2.1% to 29,228

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 1.2% to 2,041

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.1% to 4,592

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.2% to 9,551

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.2% to 4,171

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Maju Samuel)

