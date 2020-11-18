MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets decline; Dubai gains

World Markets
Most major Gulf shares struggled for momentum on Wednesday as euphoria in the markets over positive news on COVID-19 vaccine development fizzled out after a string of gaining sessions, while Dubai bucked the trend in morning trade.

Two U.S. drugmakers - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O - within a gap of a week came out with encouraging news on the effectiveness of the vaccine against the pandemic, boosting hopes of a faster-than-expected global economic recovery.

Oil prices, a crucial impact factor for the financial markets in the region, were mixed as a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and weaker U.S. retail sales stoked fears over fuel demand, although hopes that OPEC and its allies will delay a planned rise in oil output lent support. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 0.2%, with lender and index heavyweight Al-Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE declining 0.4% and about 1.5%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia called on fellow OPEC+ members on Tuesday to be flexible in responding to oil market needs as it builds the case for a tighter oil production policy in 2021 to tackle weaker demand amid a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added about 0.6%, with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU leading the gains, putting on 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI, which has gained for seven straight sessions, traded 0.2% lower.

Losses in financial stocks dragged the benchmark, with lenders First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD falling 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

Elsewhere, in Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.6%, with Qatar Commercial Bank COMB.QA dragging the benchmark with a 2.4% fall.

