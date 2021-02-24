MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets close lower; Dubai declines 1.5%

By Tanvi Mehta

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Gulf markets ended in the red on Wednesday, with the Dubai index .DFMGI losing more than 1.5% - its biggest daily percentage loss since Jan. 31 - although Egypt bucked the trend and rose.

In Dubai, Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU shed 3.5% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 1.7%, both putting the biggest drag on the market.

The Saudi index .TASI swung in and out of positive territory, but ended the session down 0.4%.

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to call Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday, ahead of the public release of an intelligence report about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Axios reported late on Tuesday, citing a source.

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.4% after HSBC analysts said the oil giant's prospects look more positive for 2021, hinting at declining net debt and a possible dividend hike.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI snapped four sessions of gains to end the day 0.7% lower. Financials and the real estate sector weighed on sentiment.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.7%, its sixth straight session of losses.

Industries Qatar IQCD.QA fell 2.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue chip index .EGX30 edged marginally higher to close at 0.2%.

Financial and consumer stocks gained, while IT stocks fell.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI down 0.4% to 9,115 ABU DHABI .ADI fell 0.7% to 5,629 DUBAI .DFMGI shed 1.6% to 2,507 QATAR .QSI dropped 0.7% to 9,952 EGYPT .EGX30 gained 0.2% to 11,435 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.2% to 1,462 OMAN .MSI rose 0.4% to 3,590 KUWAIT .BKP lost 0.2% to 6,157 (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822707; Reuters Messaging: tanvi.mehta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

