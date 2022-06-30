MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf indexes fall on fears of sharp economic slowdown

By Ateeq Shariff

June 30 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, as central banks' aggressive rate-hike approach to tame inflation stokes fears of a rapid economic slowdown.

On Wednesday, central bank chiefs from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England met in Portugal and voiced their renewed commitment to control inflation no matter what pain it caused.

The MSCI World Equity Index was last down 0.67% .MIWD00000PUS with year-to-date losses at more than 20%, the most since the index's creation. The decline has wiped $13 trillion off stock values. MKTS/GLOB

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gave up early gains to close 1.7% lower, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 2.6% and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE retreating 3.5%.

The Saudi index .TASI has lost almost 12% this quarter, its worst performance since the start of the pandemic.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.7%, posting quarterly losses of more than 8%, with top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU down 1.5%.

The Dubai market was volatile and remained under pressure after a small rebound, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

"The market could return to new price corrections as concerns around the global economic conditions continue to affect investors' sentiment."

In Abu Dhabi, equities .FTFADGI eased 0.4%, hit by a 0.7% fall in International Holding IHC.AD, a day after the conglomerate briefly touched a record valuation of more than $150 billion.

However, losses were limited by a 1% rise in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, after HSBC raised its rating on the bank to "Hold" from "Reduce".

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI logged a quarterly loss of 5.8%, its first quarterly fall since March last year.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI slipped 0.4%, with the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, declining 0.7%.

The index recorded a quarterly loss of nearly 10%.

** Egypt was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI fell 1.7% to 11,523 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI lost 0.4% to 9,375 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.7% to 3,223 QATAR .QSI dropped 0.4% to 12,191 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.8% to 1,840 OMAN .MSX30 fell 0.1% to 4,123 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.2% to 8,243 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.