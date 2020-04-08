MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf indexes ease as investors flee risk on virus fears

April 8 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf bourses retreated on Wednesday after two sessions of gains as investors tempered their optimism about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting around the globe.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 0.7% in early trade, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shedding 0.6% and Saudi Telecom 7010.SE losing 1.1%.

Amongst others, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.3% to 31.9 riyals below its initial public offering price of 32 riyals.

The new coronavirus could eventually infect between 10,000 and 200,000 people in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's health minister said on Tuesday, urging the public to adhere more closely to state directives against mixing and movement.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI dropped 1.4%, as First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, eased 1.8% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was down 1.7%.

The Qatari index .QSI traded 0.3% lower. Market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA decreased 1.7%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA slid 1.6%.

Most Middle Eastern countries are seeing worrying daily increases in cases of the new coronavirus but the region still has a chance to contain its spread, a senior World Health Organization official said on Tuesday.

The Dubai index .DFMGI, however, edged up 0.2%, supported by a 4.1% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

As of April 7, the UAE had registered a total of 2,359 cases. The pandemic has forced vital sectors of its economy, such as tourism and transport, to a near standstill.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)

