MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher

Credit: REUTERS/ASHRAF MOHAMMAD MOHAMMAD ALAMRA

February 16, 2023 — 04:27 am EST

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in global peers and oil prices, although Abu Dhabi extended losses to a second session.

Crude prices- a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - edged up after International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil demand would rise by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, with China making up 900,000 bpd of the increase.

Brent LCOc1 was up 0.7%, to $85.92 per barrel by 0745 GMT.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI inched up 0.6%, bolstered by gains in banking and industrial sectors with Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rising 2% and Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA gaining 2.4%.

The region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA rose 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA declined 1.4% after it reported a drop in full-year net profit.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI was up 0.1% in early trade, aided by gains in industry sector stocks, with toll operator Salik SALIK.DU rising 1.2%.

Dubai's real estate developer Deyaar Development DEYR.DU climbed 2.6% after it reported on Wednesday a 187% jump in full-year net profit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI inched up 0.1%, helped by gains in finance, materials and energy sectors, with world's largest Islamic bank by assets Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.4% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rising 0.3%.

However, the Saudi's ICT services provider Solutions By Stc 7202.SE slipped 4.7% after it posted a 26.5% jump in full year net profit that missed analysts' estimates.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI dropped 0.2%, dragged down by a 0.3% loss in Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and 0.4% fall in the largest lender by assets First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD .

Among the losers, Americana Restaurants International AMR.AD dropped 2.3% after the firm missed maket estimate of 998.9 million riyals for annual net profit.

Americana posted a 27% jump in 2022 net profit to 972.1 million riyals ($259.23 million).

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
