MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses track global shares lower, Abu Dhabi gains

By Mohd Edrees

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Wednesday, tracking global shares, while Abu Dhabi bucked the trend.

Post trading hours in the region, data showed U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in more than a year in August.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slipped 0.17%, while Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 eased 0.21%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 0.3%, hitting a three-month low, dragged lower by a 3.5% fall in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE as the stock was trading ex-dividend.

Saudi Fisheries Co 6050.SE surged 5.8% as the company reported a 30% growth in second-quarter revenue to 16 million riyals ($4.27 million).

Dubai's main index .DFMGI eased 0.3% as most sectors were in the red, including blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, which declined 1%, while toll operator Salik Co SALIK.DU lost 0.9%.

The Dubai market could see some pressure as growth in the non-oil sector slows down, even though it remains positive overall, Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA, said.

The Qatari index .QSI closed 0.2% lower, with petrochemicals maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA slumping 1.1% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA slipping 0.4%.

However, bucking the trend, Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI closed marginally higher, amid volatility, supported by a 1.3% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and 0.5% rise in investment firm Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD.

Crude prices, a key contributor to Gulf economy, also extended gains on supply concerns over Libyan output hit and OPEC+ production cut.

Brent crude LCOC1 was up 0.4%, or $0.34, to $92.40 a barrel by 1248 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 1.1% higher as Ezz Steel Co ESRS.CA jumped 5.1%.

Egypt plans to establish an integrated industrial compound to produce flat steel with investments worth $1 billion, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.6% to 11,122

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.4% to 9,755

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.25% to 4,051

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.2% to 10,369

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 1.1% to 19,362

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 0.2% to 1,930

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.3% to 4,711

KUWAIT

.BKP up 0.3% to 7,711

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

