MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses slide as oil prices slip

Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

March 20, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 20(Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, tracking global peers and oil prices dragged down by concern risks in the global banking sector may cause a recession and cut fuel demand.

Crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slid 3.2% with Brent LCOc1 at $70.58 per barrel by 0715 GMT.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI dropped 1.4%, sapped by a 2.6% decline in conglomerate International Holding and 1.4% loss in Alpha Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi's largest lender by assets, First Abu Dhabi Bank fell 0.6% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank shed 3.1%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI was down 0.5% in early trade, weighed by losses in industry and financial sectors, with tolls operator Salik falling 1.8%.

Dubai's real estate developers Deyaar Development and Emaar Development dropped 1.3% and 1.5% respectively.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD lost 0.8%.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI fell 0.3%, with losses in most sectors, led by industry and finance.

The conglomerate Industries Qatar declined 1.1% and Qatar Aluminum lost 1.9%.

The region's largest bank Qatar National Bank and Commercial Bank dropped 0.3% and 1.8% respectively.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.5%, undermined by losses in finance, materials and energy sectors with world's largest Islamic bank by assets Al Rajhi Bank losing 0.6% and the Kingdom's largest commercial bank Saudi National Bank dropping 1.8%.

Saudi's ICT services provider Perfect Presentation For Commercial Services bucked the trend to rise 2.7% after it posted a 63% jump in full year net profit.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

