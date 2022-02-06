MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise, tracking oil prices

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, supported by rising oil prices, with the Saudi index leading the gains.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, surged to seven-year highs on Friday, on ongoing worries about supply disruptions fuelled by frigid U.S. weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark share index .TASI rose 0.5%, led by a 0.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.7% increase in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

Separately, the Saudi Exchange announced on Thursday that the listing and trading of Gas Arabian Services Co. (GAS) on its parallel market Nomu will start on Monday.

The Dammam-based company offers operational solutions to several industries in Saudi Arabia including the oil and gas, petrochemical, electrical and steel industries, according to its website.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI gained 0.2% on Sunday, with Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA advancing 2.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.4% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 0.7%.

Egypt's net foreign reserves edged up to $40.98 billion in January from $40.93 billion in December, the central bank said on Sunday.

Foreign reserves have been rising since June 2020, after dropping to around $36 billion from more than $45.5 billion due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.5% to 12,204 QATAR .QSI gained 0.2% to 12,678 EGYPT .EGX30 up 0.4% to 11,690 BAHRAIN .BAX was up 0.5% to 1,833 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.1% to 4,132 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.1% to 8,045 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

