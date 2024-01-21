MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise, Qatar falls

By Md Manzer Hussain

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Sunday, partially recovering from a recent retreat triggered by U.S. economic data indicating that the interest-rate easing cycle may not come as early as some had hoped.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.4% higher snapping three sessions of losses, with almost all sectors in positive territory.

Saudi Arabian media giant MBC Group 4072.SE jumped 10%, extending its rally to a fifth session.

Among the gainers, SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co 4263.SE climbed 8.3% and Lumi Rental 4262.SE gained 3.3%.

The Qatari index .QSI was down for fourth consecutive session and ended 0.3% lower, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA each sliding 0.8% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA dropping 1.4%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell slightly on Friday, with Brent LCOc1 settling at $78.56 a barrel.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose for a second session and ended 3.2% higher, supported by a 12% jump in Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co TMGH.CA and a 9% gain in Eastern CoEAST.CA.

Separately, an International Monetary Fund team is currently in Cairo to discuss Egypt's $3 billion IMF loan and reform program, an IMF spokesperson said on Friday amid discussions about additional funding amid the war in Gaza.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.4% to 12,004

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.3% to 10,291

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 3.2% to 27,719

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,992

OMAN

.MSX30 gained 0.4% to 4,605

KUWAIT

.BKP rose 0.4% to 7,950

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Bernadette Baum)

