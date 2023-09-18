MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise on stronger oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in oil prices and buoyed by optimism that the Chinese economy is finally turning a corner.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial market — climbed 0.8%, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts. O/R

News of more policy support from Beijing and upbeat retail sales and industrial output data for August added to signs of stabilisation in the world's second largest economy.

In Qatar, the benchmark stock index .QSI rose 0.3%, with Mesaieed Petrochemical HoldingMPHC.QA surging 5% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA gaining 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI rose 0.3%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE up 1.3% and Savola Group 2050.SE adding 3.2%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI inched up 0.1%, supported by gains in industry and consumer discretionary sectors. Tecom Group TECOM.DU rose 3.2% and Air Arabia AIRA.DU added 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was down 0.3%, dragged down by a 1% loss in conglomerate International Holding CompanyIHC.AD and 0.2% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

