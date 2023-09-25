MIDEAST STOCKS--Most Gulf bourses rise in early trade on stronger oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices higher, amid a tighter supply outlook after Moscow issued a temporary ban on fuel exports.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose 0.7%, with Brent crude LCOc1 trading at $93.96 a barrel by 0646 GMT.

Last week, Moscow temporarily banned gasoline and diesel exports to most countries in order to stabilise the domestic market.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI was up 0.3% in early trade, lifted by gains in most sectors, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU surging 1.3% and Mashreqbank MASB.DU climbing 3.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI gained 0.2% with Saudi Awwal Bank 1060.SE jumping 1.9% and Saudi Arabian Mining1211.SE surging 3.4%.

Among the gainers, newly listed auto rental company Lumi Rental 4262.SE rose as much as 30% above its listing price in early trade.

Lumi's shares increased as high as 85.8 riyals ($22.87) after opening at 72.6 riyals. Its IPO price of 66 riyals was at the top of its indicative range.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI rose 0.1%, with Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing QAMC.QA adding 1.6% and the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA gaining 0.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was down 0.2%, dragged by a 0.2% loss in conglomerate International Holding CompanyIHC.AD and a 1.6% drop in Burjeel Holding BURJEEL.AD.

