MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise in early trade; Fed meet in focus

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 20 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day for signs of its rate path for the rest of the year.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI advanced 0.3%, supported by gains in utilities, finance and consumer discretionary sectors with Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 0.5% and Deyaar Development climbing 1.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI inched up 0.1%, helped by a 1.3% gain in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and 0.5% rise in Purehealth PUREHEALTH.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI was up 0.1%, helped by gains in most sectors with ACWA Power 2082.SE rising 1.5% and Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE climbing 1.9%.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI eased 0.1%, weighed down by losses in consumer staples, energy and real estate.

Baladna BLDN.QA slipped 4.6% and Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA dropped 2.6%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA gained 1.3%.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates unchanged in a meeting later on Wednesday, with the market's attention on policymakers' updated economic and interest rate projections and comments from Chair Jerome Powell.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain Editing by Ros Russell)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.