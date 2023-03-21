MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise as banking crisis worries ease

March 21 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday as fears of a global banking meltdown eased, and expectations of a lower interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve raised investors' sentiments.

Markets are pricing in a 25 bps increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve which is starting a two-day meeting later in the day, down from previous expectations for a 50 bps increase.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

Arabian Drilling 2381.SE surged 3.1% after HSBC on Tuesday raised its target price to SAR 164 from SAR 157.

Shares of Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services 7204.SE shot up 9.7%, the highest intraday rise since it went public in November 2022.

The ICT solutions provider reported on Monday a more than 63% jump in full-year net profit.

Real estate developer Emaar announced that it will build a $60 million shopping and office complex in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir in India.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gained 0.8%.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI rose 1%, ending its eight session losses. The index saw broad-based gains, led by the finance and energy sectors.

Qatar National BankQNBK.QA, the region's largest bank, and Commercial Bank COMB.QA climbed 2.9% and 1.5% respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell marginally, extending previous session decline, weighed down by a 10% slump in National Marine Dredging NMDC.AD and a 1% drop in First Abu Dhabi BankFAB.AD, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 2.7%, extending previous session gains with all sectors in the positive territory.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Fawry Banking FWRY.CA gained 2.1% and 5.2% respectively.

"The Egyptian stock market benefited from the improving sentiment among global investors and developments around the national IPO program", said Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.4% to 10,360

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.4% to 7,827

QATAR

.QSI rose 1% at 9,877

EGYPT

.EGX30 climbed 2.7% to 15,326

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.7% to 1,900

OMAN

.MSX30 ended flat at 4,859

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.01% to 9,545

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1.1% at 3,381

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, editing by Ed Osmond)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.