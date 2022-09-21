MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses retreat as Russia threats add to Fed jitters

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Wednesday as investors braced for a hefty interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine added to concerns.

The Fed is seen raising its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points (bps) to tame persistently high inflation, although some traders expect a full percentage point increase.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.4%, hit by 0.6% falls in both Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, directly exposing the region to U.S. monetary tightening.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 1.1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU retreating 2.3%.

Traders secured their gains, responding to the increasing tension in Europe as well as the concerns around the Fed's decision later today, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation, adding that he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI closed 0.4% lower, while the Qatari index .QSI fell 1.4%, with 17 of its 20 stocks trading in negative territory.

However, crude prices, a key factor for Gulf financial markets, jumped nearly 3% as Russia's move raised concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. O/R

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.6%, snapping two sessions of gains.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI slipped 0.4% to 11,461

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 10,094

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 1.1% to 3,461

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.4% to 12,758

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.6% to 9,956

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.2% to 1,932

OMAN

.MSX30 added 0.7% to 4,509

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 0.6% to 8,387

