MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rebound but investors cautious on growth fears
By Ateeq Shariff
June 21 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, pausing for breath after a steep sell-off, but major central banks' rate hike plans and global recession risks kept investors cautious.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 2.6%, its biggest intraday gain in more than a year, buoyed by a 3.4% jump in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.6% increase in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.
The kingdom's April crude exports rose to a two-year peak of 7.382 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI climbed 1.7%, after three sessions of losses, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU closing 2.3% higher.
Investors moved to buy the dip, creating a rebound after a month of price corrections, said Fadi Reyad, market analyst at CAPEX.com.
"Markets could see a small period of calm but they remain exposed to the uncertainties around inflation and economic growth."
In Abu Dhabi, stocks .FTFADGI finished up 1.2%, led by a 1.2% rise in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.
Oil prices, a key influence on the Gulf's financial markets, rose almost $2 on high summer fuel demand, while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine. O/R
The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1%, snapping a four-day losing streak, helped by a 1% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.
According to Reyad, the positive performance could be short-lived as natural gas prices continue to decline.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 0.2% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA putting on 0.9%.
Egypt and Saudi Arabia have signed 14 agreements valued at $7.7 billion during a visit to Cairo by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egypt's General Authority for Investment and Free Zones said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))
