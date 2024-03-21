MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses join global rally

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trade on Thursday, tracking global peers higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its projections for three interest rate cuts for this year.

Overnight, the Federal Reserve stayed on track for three interest rate cuts this year and affirmed that solid economic growth will continue.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI advanced 0.5%, lifted by gains in almost all sectors, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE, the world's largest Islamic lender, climbing 1.6% and Alinma Bank 1150.SE adding 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI rose 0.1%, helped by a 0.5% gain in both Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the UAE's largest lender.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up marginally, aided by a 0.5% gain in Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA and a 0.7% rise in Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA, while Dukhan Bank DUBK.QA and Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA slid 3.0% and 0.8%, respectively.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, weighed down by losses in consumer staples, finance and communication services sectors, with Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU dropping 5.3% and Emirates Integrated Telecommunication DU.DU sliding 1.0%.

Parkin PARKIN.DU, which oversees public parking operations in the emirates, opened 30% higher in its market debut, reaching 2.76 dirham against IPO price of 2.1 dirhams.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

