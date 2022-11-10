MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as oil prices fell and caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's rate plans.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, extended losses for a fourth consecutive session as renewed COVID-19 curbs in China raised concern about fuel demand in the world's biggest crude importer. O/R

The market came under pressure on Wednesday from a big rise in U.S. crude inventories. They rose by 3.9 million barrels, taking inventories to their highest since July 2021.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.7%, falling for a third session, weighed down by a 4% slide in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

The index posted its third weekly loss of 2%, and with Thursday's fall the index wiped off its year-to-gains and slipped into negative territory.

Among other losers, Saudi Electricity Co 5110.SE slid 4.4% following a decline in quarterly earnings.

The kingdom's Public Investment Fund is selling a 10% stake in Saudi Tadawul Group 1111.SE, the owner and operator of the kingdom's stock exchange, via an accelerated bookbuild offering, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

In Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.8%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, which was down 1.8%.

Traders move to secure their gains as natural gas prices continue to decline and the market could remain weighed by the performance in energy markets overall, said Robert Woolfe, COO at Emporium Capital.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI ended flat.

Central banks in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar follow the Fed moves, cutting their rates by the same margin. Their currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar and they follow the Fed on interest rate moves.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.2%, hit by 4.7% slide in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation accelerated faster than expected in October, climbing to a four-year high of 16.2%, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.7% to 11,212

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI was flat at 10,619

DUBAI

.DFMGI ended flat at 3,384

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.8% to 12,557

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.2% to 11,757

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,866

OMAN

.MSX30 flat at 4,428

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.5% to 8,460

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.