MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses in red as oil slide weighs on region

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, following a sharp decline in oil prices and worries about a potential global recession.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, fell by over $3 a barrel on fears an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand, and as Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes. O/R

Brent crude futures LCOc1 for October settlement fell $3.81, or 3.63%, to $101.28 a barrel by 1156 GMT, after hitting a session low of $100.90 a barrel.

Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the world's biggest economies, a level not seen in close to half a century. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes that could curtail economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 0.6%, weighed down by a 2.9% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE and a 0.6% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA losing 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI closed flat after a more than 1% decline in the previous session, with the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD edging 0.2% higher.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI, however, bucked the trend to close 0.8%, buoyed by a 2.7% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 firmed 0.1%, ending two sessions of losses, helped by a 2.7% rise in Abu Qir Fertilizers ABUK.CA.

The index, which is down more than 15% so far this year, has come under pressure because of a sharp slide in foreign portfolio investor holdings and rising costs of key commodity imports, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.6% to 12,456

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI was flat at 9,963

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.8% to 3,464

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.1% to 13,613

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.1% to 10,132

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.1% to 1,916

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.3% to 4,577

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.2% to 8,639

