MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses in red as COVID-19 cases rise

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi index shedding the most as rising coronavirus cases across the region weighed on investor sentiment.

COVID-19 infections have started rising again after months of low or falling figures, data from health ministries has shown, as the Omicron variant spreads across the world.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.9%, dragged down by a 0.9% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 1.4% decrease in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's biggest lender.

Health authorities there advised citizens and residents last week to avoid all unnecessary foreign travel. Saudi Arabia reported its first Omicron case on Dec. 1.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI fell 0.4%, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD retreating 2.2%.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has experienced a particularly sharp increase in COVID-19 infections since announcing the arrival of Omicron this month, with 1,002 cases recorded on Thursday, up from 68 on Dec. 2.

The resurgence comes during the region's peak tourism season, especially in the UAE, which is welcoming millions of visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair and other seasonal events.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.4%, pressured by a 0.7% decline in the Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI however, gained 0.5%, led by a 7.5% jump in Deyaar Development DEYR.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 0.8% higher, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 1.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.9% to 11,168

ABU DHABI

.ADI dropped 0.4% to 8,394

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.5% to 3,159

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.4% to 11,652

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.8% to 11,856

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.4% to 1,786

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.1% to 4,122

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.2% to 7,631

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

