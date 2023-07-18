MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses gain on dovish Fed bets; Saudi eases

By Ateeq Shariff

July 18 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday on bets for an imminent end to U.S. interest rate hikes, although the Saudi index eased on volatile energy prices.

A cooler reading of U.S. consumer inflation was enough to convince investors that the Federal Reserve could deliver the final rate hike of its monetary policy cycle this month.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and generally follow the Fed, exposing the region to a direct impact from any U.S. monetary policy moves.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.2%, trading at its highest since late 2015, led by a 1.1% rise in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU.

The Dubai bourse extended its uptrend thanks to the positive sentiment among traders overall. Strong local fundamentals continue to support the market and could help the main index continue to rise, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"However, the market could remain exposed to some price correction due to the long series of gains if traders move to secure their gains."

In Abu Dhabi, the inndex .FTFADGI inched 0.1% higher.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI added 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA gaining 0.8%.

Saudi Arabias benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1% in a choppy trade, hit by a 2% slide in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed as investors weighed a possible tightening of U.S. crude supplies against weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 climbed 0.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Fawry For Banking Technology and Electronoc Payment FWRY.CA, which gained 1.6%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI eased 0.1% to 11,769

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.2% to 9,698

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.1% to 4,022

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.3% to 10,36

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.5% to 17,608

BAHRAIN

.BAX increased 0.3% to 1,777

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 1.1% to 4,810

KUWAIT

.BKP climbed 0.5% to 8,161

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

