MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses gain in early trade on higher oil prices

March 13 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf region rose in early trade on Wednesday as expectations of strong global demand for crudes pushed up oil prices.

OPEC on Tuesday stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and 2025, and further raised its economic growth forecast for this year, saying there was more room for improvement.

Oil price - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose 0.4% to $82.21 a barrel by 0740 GMT. O/R

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI was up 0.4%, supported by gains in almost all sectors with Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA rising 1.5% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA gaining 1.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI advanced 0.2%, lifted by gains in utilities, industry, consumer staples, healthcare and finance.

Acwa Power 2082.SE and Company for Cooperative Insurance 8010.SE gained 3.2% and 2.0%, respectively, while Saudi National Bank1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, added 0.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI rose 0.1%, helped by a 0.5% increase in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD and 1.3% gain in Abu Dhabi National EnergyTAQA.AD.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, with Tecom Group TECOM.DU sliding 2.5% and Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU slipping 3.2%, although Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU added 0.6%.

