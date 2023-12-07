MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall on weak oil, Saudi edges higher

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday on weak oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - reclaimed some ground after falling nearly 4% overnight to their lowest settlements since June, but investors remained concerned about sluggish demand in the United States and China.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.4% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 2.4% decline in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp EMPOWER.DU.

The Dubai stock market continued to record price corrections as traders remained cautious after a period of stagnation. However, the market could find some support after Dubai Taxi Co DTC.DU started trading, said George Khoury, Global Head of Education and Research at CFI.

"Additionally, the non-oil sector in the United Arab Emirates remains on a strong path and could help support sentiment."

Dubai Taxi Co finished 19.5% higher at 2.21 dirhams er share from the initial public offering price of 1.85 dirham.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI lost 0.2%, falling for a fifth consecutive session, with Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA dropping 2.1%.

The index posted a weekly loss of 1.9%, its worst week since Oct. 27.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 1.5%.

The Saudi stock market was more stable than its regional counterparts and was able to stay near the levels reached after its latest rebound, said Khoury.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged 0.1% lower.

Egyptian inflation is expected to slow for a second month in November on base effects and moderating food price rises, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The state statistics agency CAPMAS and the central bank are scheduled to release November inflation data on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.5% to 11,225 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.1% to 9,470 DUBAI .DFMGI down 0.3% to 3,956 QATAR .QSI eased 0.2% to 9,848 EGYPT .EGX30 lost 0.1% to 24,686 BAHRAIN .BAX was flat at 1,942 OMAN .MSX30 down 0.1% to 4,594 KUWAIT .BKP closed flat at 7,283 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

