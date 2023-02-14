World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall on weak corporate earnings; Abu Dhabi gains

Credit: REUTERS/ASHRAF MOHAMMAD MOHAMMAD ALAMRA

February 14, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

Written by Mohd Edrees for Reuters ->

By Mohd Edrees

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by oil prices and weaker-than-expected corporate earnings, while the Abu Dhabi index recouped early losses.

Oil prices - a key contributor to the Gulf's economies - slid more than 1% after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. O/R

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell $1.06, or 1.22%, to $85.56 a barrel by 1152 GMT.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI settled 0.3% lower to snap nine sessions of rally, dragged down by losses in utilities, industry and communication sectors.

Air Arabia AIRA.DU tumbled 3.4%, its worst day since early May, after the low cost-carrier posted a 24% decrease in its fourth-quarter .

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFADGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.25% rise in Conglomerate International Holding Co IHC.AD ahead of reporting annual earnings later in the day.

After trading hours, Conglomerate reported 175% growth in full-year net profit to 31.86 billion dirhams ($8.68 billion).

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI eased 0.2%, dragged down by losses in financial and health care sectors.

Arab National Bank 1080.SE slipped 3.2% after the lender missed market estimates of 3.20 billion riyals for full-year profit. It reported net profit of 3.07 billion riyals, a 41% from 2021.

Outside the Gulf , Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1.3%, boosted by a 7.7% surge in Juhayna Food Industries JUFO.CA after the firm appointed Seif El-Din Safwan Thabet as vice-chairman and CEO.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.22% to 10,497

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI edged 0.1% to 9,942

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.3% to 3,459

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 1.3% to 17,431

BAHRAIN

.BAX up 0.1% to 1,938

OMAN

.MSX30 declined 2.6% at 4,619

KUWAIT

.BKP fell 0.1% to 8,190

($1 = 3.6537 Qatar riyals)

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

