MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall on rate hike concerns, falling oil prices

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, with sentiment weighed down by unease about rapidly rising interest rates, an escalation in the Ukraine war and falling oil prices.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI gave up early gains to close 0.6% lower, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU retreating 2.2%.

The Dubai bourse was volatile as traders remained concerned about the global economy, said Ahmed Fouad, head of sales at Emporium Capital.

"At the same time, the local economy was resilient and could help support the market."

The Abu Dhabi index .FTFAD fell 0.8%.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, dropped about 2%, extending the previous session's almost 2% decline, as recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns over global demand.

Losses were limited, however, by a tight market and last week's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.1%, hit by a 2.5% fall in the kingdom's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

However, Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE rose 2% after the firm signed a sub-development agreement with the National Housing Company to develop 550 housing units.

In Qatar, the index .QSI dropped 1.2% as most of the stocks were in negative territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which tumbled 2.7%.

According to Fouad, the Qatari bourse continued to decline on uncertainty in energy markets.

"In this regard, natural gas prices could record new losses, pulling the stock market further down."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 0.8% lower.

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rose to a slightly faster-than-expected 15% in September, its highest in almost four years, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI eased 0.1% to 11,514 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.8% to 9,754 DUBAI .DFMGI dropped 0.6% to 3,320 QATAR .QSI declined 1.2% to 12,755 EGYPT .EGX30 down 0.8% to 9,867 BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.1% to 1,879 OMAN .MSX30 lost 0.3% to 4,520 KUWAIT .BKP gained 0.8% to 7,895 (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

