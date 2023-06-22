MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall on Fed chief Powell's hawkish tone

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 22 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets were subdued in early trade on Thursday amid falling oil prices and following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish tone on rates.

Powell in his remarks to lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday said the outlook for two further 25-basis-point (bps) rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI slumped 1.1%, with most sectors trading in the red, with region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA dropping 2.1% and Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA sliding 1.1%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU falling 0.3% and National Central Cooling TABR.DU shedding 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI slipped 0.1%, dragged down by losses in finance and energy sectors, with National Shipping Company 4030.SE dropping 2% and Jabal Omar 4250.SE falling 0.8%.

The world's largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and oil company Saudi Aramco 2222.SE lost 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.

Elsewhere, shares of First Milling Co 2283.SE shot up as much as 30% to 78 riyals per share in its market debut from an offer price of 60 riyals per share.

Crude oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - dipped on Thursday with Brent crude LCOc1 down 0.4% at $76.780 a barrel at 0800 GMT.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI gained only marginally, helped by a 2.8% rise in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD and 0.9% gain in Q Holding QHOLDING.AD.

But the United Arab Emirates largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD lost 0.7%.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain. Editing by Jane Merriman)

