MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall, focus on Powell's testimony

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Markets expect around a 78% chance of a hike to 5.25-5.5% next month, with that likely to be the end of the monetary policy tightening cycle. FEDWATCH.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

In Qatar, the benchmark share index .QSI fell 0.4%, with most sectors trading in the red. Shares of Doha Bank DOBK.QA and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA slid 2.9% and 1.1% respectively.

The region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA lost 0.8%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI eased 0.3%, weighed down by losses in finance, industry and utilities sectors, with Emaar Properties shares EMAR.DU falling 0.5% and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU down 0.8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI slipped 0.1%, dragged down by losses in finance and health care sectors with Riyad Bank 1010.SE falling 1.1% and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE 1.4% lower.

Shares in the world's largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE lost 0.5%.

Still, shares of Morabaha Marina Financing Co IPO-MMFC.SE shot up as much as 20% to 17.6 riyals in its market debut from an offer price of 14.6 riyals per share.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was up 0.1%, helped by a 2.1% rise in Q Holding QHOLDING.AD and 1.6% gain in ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD.

Separately, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the parent company of ADNOC Gas, has approached German plastics and chemicals maker Covestro with a takeover proposal valuing the company at more than 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion), Reuters reported on June 20.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.