MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall after Fed warning

By Ateeq Shariff

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors not to get carried away over one inflation number, while falling oil prices compounded concerns.

The U.S. Federal Reserve may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting, but that should not be seen as a "softening" of its battle against inflation, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.4%, hit by a 3% slide in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank (SNB)1180.SE.

SNB rose 2.9% in the previous session after saying it had not come across any information that might raise concerns over the governance of Credit Suisse CSGN.S and was supportive of the transformation plan announced by the bank on Oct. 27.

The lender has agreed to invest 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.59 billion) in the Swiss bank and is set to take a stake of up to 9.9%.

Since the October announcement, SNB has lost 39.94 billion riyals ($10.63 billion) from its market value.

Elsewhere, stock exchange operator and owner Saudi Tadawul Group's 1111.SE shares declined more than 6%, extending losses from the previous session.

The kingdom's Public Investment Fund sold a 10% stake in the firm through a secondary share offering, raising 2.3 billion riyals ($612 million). The fund sold 12 million shares through an accelerated bookbuild offering at 191 riyals each, a 9% discount to Thursday's closing price.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU ahead of its third-quarter earnings announcement.

The Dubai stock market recorded some volatility after two weeks of increases and the market was also reacting to some mixed company earnings, said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist MENA at Exness.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI finished 0.2% lower, as most of the stocks on the index including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA were in negative territory.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 1.3%, with top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 2.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.4% to 11,197

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.1% to 10,620

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.4% to 3,394

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.2% to 12,586

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.3% to 12,136

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.1% to 1,865

OMAN

.MSX30 down 0.3% to 4,461

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 8,578

($1 = 0.9459 Swiss francs)

($1 = 3.7582 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

