MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses extend losses; banks boost Saudi

By Ateeq Shariff

March 17 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stocks slid to new multi-year lows on Tuesday, as heightened fears of the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sentiment, while Saudi took a breather after four sessions of losses.

The cases of coronavirus in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council reached to 1,042, whereas Bahrain on Monday reported its first death from the virus.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI tumbled 6.3%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD losing 9.9% and telecom firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD shedding 7.1%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI lost 5%, reaching its lowest since January 2013. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU plunged 10%, while Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU closed down 5.4%.

United Arab Emirates, which reported 98 cases of coronavirus, has urged its citizens abroad to return home due to travel difficulties amid the spread of the virus and suspensions of flights from some countries, state news agency WAM said on Monday, citing the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

Egypt's index .EGX30 retreated 2.4% with 25 of 30 stocks in the red, including Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA, which slumped 8.9%.

Egypt, which has reported 166 cases of coronavirus, will halt all air traffic at its airports from Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 2.5%, led by a 5.7% rise in National Commercial Bank 1180.SE and a 4.7% gain in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

On Monday, Aramco's Chief Financial Officer Khalid al-Dabbagh said the company was "very comfortable" with $30 a barrel oil price and that it can meet its dividend commitments and shareholders' expectations even in the current low oil price environment.

Qatar's index .QSI was up 1.1%, stretching gains for a third session. Heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA gained 3.5%, while Vodafone Qatar VFQS.QA ended 3.1% higher.

Qatar said on Sunday it would ban non-Qataris from entering the country for two weeks as of Wednesday and announced measures to support the economy including providing 75 billion riyals ($20.55 billion) in financial incentives to the private sector.

($1 = 3.6497 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

