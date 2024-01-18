MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end lower on rate cut jitters

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday after U.S. economic data indicated that the rate easing cycle may not come as early as some had initially hoped.

Robust U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may not quickly move to slash interest rates, with the CME FedWatch tool showing a roughly 60% chance of a cut in March, down from about 70% a month ago.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said earlier this week the U.S. is "within striking distance" of the central bank's 2% inflation goal, but warned against rushing toward rate cuts until it is clear that lower inflation is sustainable.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.9%, hit by a 0.6% fall in Ades Holding Co 2382.SE.

However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE gained 0.5%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose as the IEA joined producer group OPEC in forecasting relatively strong growth in global oil demand this year, with price impetus also coming from disruption to U.S. output and geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI finished 0.9% lower, dragged down by a 2.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%.

The United Arab Emirates has adopted a new law regulating public-private partnerships, which came into force on Dec. 1, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

Individual emirates, such as Dubai, also have their own frameworks governing PPPs.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI slipped 0.8%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA declining 2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.3%, helped by a 6% jump in Credit Agricole Egypt CIEB.CA.

Separately, Egypt's cabinet has approved a draft law authorising oil exploration in the Ras Qattara development area in the western desert, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.9% to 11,959

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.1% to 9,719

DUBAI

.DFMGI dropped 0.9% to 4,053

QATAR

.QSI declined 0.8% to 10,319

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.3% to 26,843

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,992

OMAN

.MSX30 eased 0.1% to 4,587

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.3% to 7,922

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

