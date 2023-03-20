MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end lower as oil prices drop; Egypt rises

March 20 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Monday, as oil prices hit their lowest since 2021 on concerns that the banking woes would add to recession risks.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — slid 1.1% on Monday with Brent crude LCOc1 down to $72.16 at 1230 GMT.

Central banks' promises over the weekend to provide dollar liquidity could not calm investors worried about instability in the financial system.

The Qatari index .QSI slumped 1.3%, extending its losing streak into a seventh session with almost all sectors ending in red, led by financial and industrials.

The region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA fell 2.4% and index heavyweight banks Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA shed 3.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI declined 1.1%, dragged down by a 3.2% slump in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and a drop of 1.8% in Abu Dhabi National Energy TAQA.AD.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD lost 3.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, weighed down by losses in utilities, industrial and financial sectors.

Real estate developer Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU dropped 2.9% and cooling services provider Emirates Central Cooling EMPOWER.DU lost 1.9%.

"GCC stock markets came under pressure as concerns around the western banking sector continue to increase and it could strongly impact oil traders' expectations and push prices down," said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

The benchmark index .TASI in Saudi Arabia ended 0.8% higher, extending gains to a second session. The index recorded a surge in almost all sectors with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE up 1.4% and Saudi National Bank 1180.SE rising 3.9%.

The Kingdom's largest lender by assets, SNB said on Monday its growth strategy will be unaffected by the reduced valuation on its investment in Credit Suisse following the Swiss bank's takeover deal with UBS UBSG.S on Sunday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 1.7%, snapping six session losses with all sectors in the positive territory.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and E-Finance EFIH.CA gained 1% and 6.1%, respectively.

Separately, Egypt is targeting a GDP growth rate of 5% in its new fiscal year budget, a spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency said on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.6% to 10,218

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.8% to 7,795

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.3% at 9,778

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.7% to 14,924

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.6% to 1,886

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.2% to 4,860

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI slid 1.1% to 9,545

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.2% at 3,344

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com; 91 8067498453; Reuters Messaging: MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.