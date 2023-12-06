News & Insights

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end in red on falling oil, Saudi shares edge up

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

December 06, 2023 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Ateeq Shariff for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Wednesday on falling oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - continued to fall as investors weighed the effectiveness of an extension in OPEC+ cuts in tightening supply against a worsening demand outlook in China.

Concerns over China's economic health, which could limit overall fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer, also weighed on prices.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.7% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.4%.

Growth in non-oil business activity in the United Arab Emirates eased in November from multi-year highs seen the previous month as new order growth slowed and business confidence weakened, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.9% increase in digital solutions provider Elm Co 7203.SE.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.2%.

The kingdom has lowered prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia in January for the first time in seven months to $3.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI retreated 0.7%, falling for a fourth consecutive session, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA losing 1.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 1.7% lower as most of its constituents were in negative territory, including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was down 1%.

Separately, Egyptian inflation is expected to slow for a second month in November on base effects and moderating food price rises, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Inflation had been working its way upwards over the last two years, climbing to a record high of 38% in September from 5.6% in November 2021.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 11,174

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 9,481

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 0.2% to 3,969

QATAR

.QSI dropped 0.7% to 9,872

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.7% to 24,709

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,943

OMAN

.MSX30 closed flat at 4,601

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 7,283

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

