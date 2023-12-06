MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end in red on falling oil, Saudi shares edge up

By Ateeq Shariff
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Wednesday on falling oil prices, although the Saudi index bucked the trend to close higher.
Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - continued to fall as investors weighed the effectiveness of an extension in OPEC+ cuts in tightening supply against a worsening demand outlook in China.
Concerns over China's economic health, which could limit overall fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer, also weighed on prices.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.2%, hit by a 0.7% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.
In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI dropped 0.4%.
Growth in non-oil business activity in the United Arab Emirates eased in November from multi-year highs seen the previous month as new order growth slowed and business confidence weakened, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.9% increase in digital solutions provider Elm Co 7203.SE.
On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.2%.
The kingdom has lowered prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia in January for the first time in seven months to $3.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, Aramco said on Wednesday.
The Qatari benchmark .QSI retreated 0.7%, falling for a fourth consecutive session, with Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA losing 1.3%.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 finished 1.7% lower as most of its constituents were in negative territory, including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, which was down 1%.
Separately, Egyptian inflation is expected to slow for a second month in November on base effects and moderating food price rises, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
Inflation had been working its way upwards over the last two years, climbing to a record high of 38% in September from 5.6% in November 2021.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI rose 0.3% to 11,174
ABU DHABI
.FTFADGI fell 0.4% to 9,481
DUBAI
.DFMGI eased 0.2% to 3,969
QATAR
.QSI dropped 0.7% to 9,872
EGYPT
.EGX30 lost 1.7% to 24,709
BAHRAIN
.BAX was flat at 1,943
OMAN
.MSX30 closed flat at 4,601
KUWAIT
.BKP added 0.2% to 7,283
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
