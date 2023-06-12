MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher on hopes of a Fed rate pause

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 12 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday ahead of a widely expected pause in interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while falling oil prices capped gains.

Money markets are pricing in a 73.6% chance of the Fed keeping rates steady, and a 26.4% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.2%, recovering from the previous session's marginal losses. The index was lifted by gains in materials, health and finance sectors with Jabal Omar 4250.SE rising 2.1% and Saudi Industrial Investment 2250.SE gaining 3.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI rose 0.1%, keeping its previous sessions gains, supported by a 2.2% rise in ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD and a 0.8% rise in Alpha Dhabi Holding ALPHADHABI.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD added 0.6%.

The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gained 0.7%.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI edged down 0.6%, extending losses from two previous sessions, with most of sectors in the red – led by finance and industry.

The region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and index heavyweight Commercial Bank of Qatar lost 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively, while the world's largest LNG shipping fleet owner, Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA (Nakilat) slid 0.6%.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - tumbled on Monday with Brent crude LCOc1 down 1.9% at $72.85 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.2%, snapping two sessions of gains with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropping 1.4% and Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA losing 1.9%.

Separately, Egypt's annual core inflation rose to 40.3% in May from 38.6% in April, data from the central bank showed on Sunday.

