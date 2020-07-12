MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher as DAMAC lifts Dubai

By Ateeq Shariff

July 12 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets closed higher on Sunday, as investor focus turned to corporate earnings starting this week, while a surge in DAMAC Properties helped the Dubai bourse.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI ended 0.2% up, with DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU surging 11.6%, its biggest intraday gain since March 25.

On Thursday, Maple Invest said that on behalf of DAMAC founder and chairman Hussain Sajwani and his group, it was exploring the possibility of his buying out minority shareholders and taking the company private.

The firm, which is considering several investments in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States, has made no offer or agreement to date.

However, the index's gains were limited by losses at Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, which retreated 1.1%.

On Friday, S&P Global downgraded the blue-chip developer to a BB+ "junk" rating from an investment grade BBB- score.

It said it expected a 30%-40% slump in Emaar's earnings in 2020, and a 15%-20% dive in overall revenues, while the anticipated recovery next year would be only partial.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.5% rise in oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 0.4% gain in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Aramco said on Friday it will raise domestic gasoline prices for July, state news TV reported.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 0.4%, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD rose 0.7%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI was up 0.2%, driven by a 3.1% gain in Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA.

Amongst others, Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, ended 0.3% higher.

Post trading hours, the lender reported a fall in second-quarter profit after it booked sharply higher loan loss provisions due to the global economic conditions.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 advanced 1.1%, with 27 of its 30 constituents rising including Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, up 1%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.2% to 7,432 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.5% to 4,316 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.2% to 2,086 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.2% to 9,337 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 1.1% to 11,072 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX advanced 2.1% to 1,314 points

OMAN

.MSI was up 0.3% to 3,504 points

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.6% to 5,636 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

