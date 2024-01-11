MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of US inflation data

By Ateeq Shariff

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday ahead of key U.S. inflation data, due later in the day, that will offer clues on the Federal Reserve's timeline for monetary policy easing.

Investors are looking at the U.S. Consumer Price Index report (CPI) where a soft print could lift rate-cut bets for March. CME's FedWatch Tool is currently showing a 66% chance of a cut.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI edged 0.2% higher, supported by a 4.3% leap in Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTADGI closed 0.5% higher, with the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD advanced 2.5%, rising for the fifth consecutive session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gave up early gains to finish 0.2% lower, falling for a fourth consecutive session, weighed down by a 3.7% slide in insurance firm Tawuniya 8010.SE.

Separately, the kingdom launched new residency programs to attract skilled professionals and investment as the Gulf country forges ahead with its plan to pivot its economy away from fossil fuels.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI, dropped 0.3% retreating from a three-month high hit in the previous session, driven down by a 1.5% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 added 0.2%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 0.6%.

Egypt's annual core inflation eased to 34.2% in December from 35.9% in November, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.2% to 12,116

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.5% to 9,845

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.3% to 4,118

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.2% to 10,466

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.2% to 25,519

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.2% to 1,986

OMAN

.MSX30 was flat at 4,607

KUWAIT

.BKP advanced 1.2% to 7,935

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

