News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of Powell's testimony

Credit: REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

June 21, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Md Manzer Hussain for Reuters ->

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf gained on Wednesday as investors shrugged off fears of hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Markets expect around a 78% chance of a hike to 5.25-5.5% next month, with that likely being the end of the entire tightening cycle. FEDWATCH.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI inched up 0.3%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE rising 1.3% and Company for Cooperative Insurance 8010.SE climbing 3.9%.

Elsewhere, Morabaha Marina Financing Co 4082.SE, which rose as much as 20.5%, closed 2.3% higher in debut trade.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI advanced for a fourth consecutive session, up 0.3%, buoyed by a 2.1% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest lender in UAE.

Among the winners, Abu Dhabi Ship Building ADSB.AD gained 1.2% and Abu Dhabi National Energy TAQA.AD (TAQA) added 0.9%.

TAQA, the UAE's biggest power producer, said on Wednesday it plans to buy SWS Holding for 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.91 million).

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI snapped two-session losses, ending 0.2% higher. The index was helped by a 1.2% gain in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.1% advance in low-cost flyer Air Arabia AIRA.DU.

Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU added 0.7%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI lost for a second straight session, ending 0.2% lower. A 0.6% decline in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, and a 1% drop in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA weighed on the index.

The Qatari bourse remained under pressure and could test this month's lows, said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com.

"The natural gas market's developments are also leaving the Qatari market without strong support."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped for a third consecutive session, closing 1.2% lower, with all the sectors in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries ABUK.CA slipped 0.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Eastern Co EAST.CA dropped 1.8%.

Separately, the Central Bank of Egypt is expected to leave its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 11,466

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.2% to 7,833

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.2% at 10,243

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 1.2% to 17,706

BAHRAIN

.BAX ended flat at 1,957

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.9% to 4,722

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI added 0.3% to 9,490

DUBAI

.DFMGI gained 0.2% to 3,782

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com; 91 8067498453; Reuters Messaging: MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB
EAST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.