MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of Powell's testimony

By Md Manzer Hussain

June 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf gained on Wednesday as investors shrugged off fears of hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Powell is scheduled to deliver congressional testimonies on monetary policy on Wednesday and Thursday. Markets expect around a 78% chance of a hike to 5.25-5.5% next month, with that likely being the end of the entire tightening cycle. FEDWATCH.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI inched up 0.3%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE rising 1.3% and Company for Cooperative Insurance 8010.SE climbing 3.9%.

Elsewhere, Morabaha Marina Financing Co 4082.SE, which rose as much as 20.5%, closed 2.3% higher in debut trade.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI advanced for a fourth consecutive session, up 0.3%, buoyed by a 2.1% rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest lender in UAE.

Among the winners, Abu Dhabi Ship Building ADSB.AD gained 1.2% and Abu Dhabi National Energy TAQA.AD (TAQA) added 0.9%.

TAQA, the UAE's biggest power producer, said on Wednesday it plans to buy SWS Holding for 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.91 million).

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI snapped two-session losses, ending 0.2% higher. The index was helped by a 1.2% gain in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.1% advance in low-cost flyer Air Arabia AIRA.DU.

Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU added 0.7%.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI lost for a second straight session, ending 0.2% lower. A 0.6% decline in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, and a 1% drop in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA weighed on the index.

The Qatari bourse remained under pressure and could test this month's lows, said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com.

"The natural gas market's developments are also leaving the Qatari market without strong support."

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped for a third consecutive session, closing 1.2% lower, with all the sectors in the red.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries ABUK.CA slipped 0.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Eastern Co EAST.CA dropped 1.8%.

Separately, the Central Bank of Egypt is expected to leave its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.3% to 11,466 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.2% to 7,833 QATAR .QSI fell 0.2% at 10,243 EGYPT .EGX30 dropped 1.2% to 17,706 BAHRAIN .BAX ended flat at 1,957 OMAN .MSX30 rose 0.9% to 4,722 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI added 0.3% to 9,490 DUBAI .DFMGI gained 0.2% to 3,782 (Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com; 91 8067498453; Reuters Messaging: MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.