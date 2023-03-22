MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of Fed rate decision

March 22 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Wednesday as fears of a banking crisis receded and hopes of a more modest interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted investor sentiment.

The markets now await the Fed's monetary policy decision, due later in the day, with most analysts expecting the Fed to raise the rate by 25 bps to tame inflation, but Goldman Sachs said a pause would be "warranted".

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI rose 1%, extending its previous session gains with all sectors in the positive territory, led by industry and finance.

The index heavyweight Islamic banks Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA added 0.7% and 1.5% respectively, while conglomerate Industries Qatar IQCD.QA climbed 5.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI rose 0.6%, snapping two sessions decline, supported by a 5.4% jump in ADNOC Gas ADNOCGAS.AD and a 2.8% rise in Alpha Dhabi HoldingALPHADHABI.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and third-largest bank Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD climbed 1.6% and 2.5% respectively.

The emirate's largest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU gained 0.8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.1%, ending three sessions gains. The index dragged down by losses in materials, health and finance sectors with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical 4013.SE shedding 1.9% and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE losing 1.2%.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE , the world's largest Islamic bank by assets, slid 2%, the steepest intraday fall in a month as it was trading ex-dividend.

Shares of Mouwasat Medical Services 4002.SE shot up 10%, the highest intraday rise since March 2020.

The healthcare service provider reported on Wednesday a rise in full-year net profit, beating analysts' expectations.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.5%, snapping two sessions gains with almost all sectors in the red with Fawry Banking FWRY.CA dropping 2.8% and Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA losing 4.2%%.

Meanwhile, Egypt has decided to suspend the sale of a stake in state-controlled telecoms services provider because of market conditions.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.1% to 10,351

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.1% to 7,836

QATAR

.QSI rose 1% at 9,980

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 0.5% to 15,253

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.1% to 1,902

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.8% to 4,896

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI rose 0.6% to 9,604

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.4% at 3,393

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((MdManzer.Hussain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.