MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses drop on growth worries, gains in oil limit losses

By Ateeq Shariff

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf eased on Thursday as slowing global economy remained a source of concern, although the losses were cushioned by strong oil prices.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, held near three-week highs following OPEC+'s agreement to tighten global crude supply with a deal to cut production targets by 2 million barrel per day (bpd), the largest reduction since 2020. O/R

The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known collectively as OPEC+, comes ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil and would squeeze supplies in an already tight market, adding to inflation.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI fell 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% drop in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE. However, the Saudi index posted its first weekly gain in seven weeks.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU losing 1.5%.

The Dubai bourse was volatile to a certain extent as investors remained cautious in the face of the slowing global economic output and potentially higher oil prices, said Ahmed Fouad, Head of Sales at Emporium Capital.

"The market could find support in strong local fundamentals but could be pressured by the tightening monetary policies."

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI gave up early gains to close 0.1% lower, hit by a 0.1% drop in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.2%, helped by a 0.5% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

According to Fouad, the Qatari stock market could continue to see new increases as natural gas prices rebound and the market could maintain a rising trend, while energy markets stay on an uptrend.

** Egypt was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.1% to 11,758

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI lost 0.1% to 5,583

DUBAI

.DFMGI eased 0.1% to 3,351

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.2% to 13,029

BAHRAIN

.BAX was down 0.1% to 1,883

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.4% to 4,557

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 1.1% to 8,041

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.