MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

By Md Manzer Hussain

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, tracking oil prices lower as weak services activity data from China revived worries over its economy's recovery.

Crude prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets — fell 0.4% after rising over 1% in the previous session with Brent LCOc1 trading at $89.6 a barrel by 0740 GMT.

Investor sentiment was dampened by a private-sector survey on Tuesday that showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, reflecting weak demand in the world's top oil importer.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI was down 0.5%, dragged down by a 0.7% loss in conglomerate International Holding CompanyIHC.AD and 0.8% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD,the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI dropped 0.2% in early trade, weighed down by losses in all sectors, with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU slipping 0.9% and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority DEWAA.DU dropping 0.8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.2% with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE slumping 2.5%.

Among the losers, Etihad Etisalat Co 7020.SE lost 1.5% and Saudi Telecom Company (STC) 7010.SE shed 1.4%.

STC, the kingdom's largest telecoms operator acquired a 9.9% stake in Telefonica worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.25 billion), becoming top shareholder in Spanish telecom giant, it reported on Tuesday after market hours.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI rose 0.7%, with Industries QatarIQCD.QA surging 3.2% and Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA gaining 0.6%.

