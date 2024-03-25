MIDEAST-STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses drop; Egypt extends gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 25 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf dropped on Monday, led by the Qatar index, tracking global peers lower as investors look ahead to a key U.S. inflation marker later in the week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 1.1%, the sharpest intraday fall in nearly two months, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE sliding 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Among other losers, Riyad Bank 1010.SE slumped 4.9%, the deepest drop in over two month, and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE slipped 3.5%, the steepest decline in about two months as both lenders were trading ex-dividend.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI declined 1.2%, the sharpest drop in over a month with all stocks in the red.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, slumped 3.3% to 14.2 riyal, hitting its lowest in nearly six years.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI was little changed, with conglomerate International Holding IHC.AD and its unit Multiply MULTIPLY.AD shedding 0.1% and 1.3%, respectively, while First Abu Dhabi BankFAB.AD, the UAE's largest lender gained 1.5%.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI was up marginally with gains in real estate, finance, consumer staples, and utilities sectors offsetting the losses in communication services, industry and real estate.

Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rose 1% and Emirates Central Cooling EMPOWER.DU added 0.6%, while Emirates Integrated Telecommunication DU.DU and low-cost flyer Air Arabia AIRA.DU slipped 2.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

The main data event of the week will be the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday, which is seen rising 0.3% in February, keeping the annual pace at 2.8%. Anything higher would be taken as a setback to hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in June.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up for a third straight session and ended 1% higher with most sectors in the green.

Talaat Mostafa TMGH.CA gained 1.9% and El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA added 2.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.1% to 12,657

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.3% to 8,092

QATAR

.QSI dropped 1.2% to 10,093

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 1.0% to 29,344

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.4% to 2,076

OMAN

.MSX30 fell 0.2% to 4,783

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI ended flat at 9,319

DUBAI

.DFMGI ended flat at 4,282

Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

