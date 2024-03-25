MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses dip in early trade; Dubai gains

By Md Manzer Hussain

March 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf were down in early trade on Monday, tracking Asian peers lower ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI fell 0.4%, dragged down by losses in most sectors, with real estate company Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE falling 5.3% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE down 2.4%.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE fell 1.4% as the world's largest Islamic lender was trading ex-dividend.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI retreated 0.4%, weighed down by losses in most stocks, including Gulf International Services GISS.QA, which fell 1.6%, and a 0.6% decline in the region's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI eased 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD down 1.0% and conglomerate International Holding Co IHC.AD shedding 0.1%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, lifted by gains in industry, finance and communication services sectors. Toll-road operator Salik Co SALIK.DU gained 1.4% and Mashreqbank MASB.DU was up 4.7%.

However, the emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU lost 0.9%.

The main data event of the week will be U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday which is seen rising 0.3% in February, keeping the annual pace at 2.8%. Anything higher would be taken as a setback to hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in June.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar.

