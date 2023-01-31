MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses decline, tracking oil prices; Dubai gains

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Tuesday, in tandem with oil prices and Asian peers as investors were cautious ahead of major central bank meetings this week, while Dubai bucked the trend.

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, followed the day after by half-point increases by the Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror U.S. monetary policy changes.

The Qatari Stock index .QSI declined 1%, pressured by losses in banking stocks, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA falling 1.9%, while Commercial Bank COMB.QA dropped 2.3%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index .FTFADGI retreated 0.9%, as Conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD moved down 2.1% on plans to invest 1.4 billion dirhams ($381.2 million) in Adani Enterprises' ADEL.NS follow-on stock offering.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of the Adani Group, controlled by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani. Last week, short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt, eroding $65 billion of the group's combined market value. Adani has called the report baseless.

However, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD surged 4.3% after the lender posted a 56% jump in fourth-quarter to 1.14 billion dirhams ($310.38 million).

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI slipped 0.5%, dragged down by financial and real state stocks.

Luxury home maker Retal Urban Development 4322.SE fell 0.7% and Riyad Bank 1010.SE decreased 2.2%.

Brent Crude LCoc1 fell 11 cents, or 0.13%, to $84.79 a barrel by 0743 GMT.

However, National Shipping Company Of Saudi Arabia (known as Bahri) 4030.SE jumped 4.3% as the company reported more than 500% growth in fourth-quarter net profit and a 76% increase in revenue.

Dubai's benchmark index .DFMGI edged 0.1% higher, supported by a 0.8% gain each in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.