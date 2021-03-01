MIDEAST STOCKS-Moody's forecast lifts Qatari banks

By Ateeq Shariff

March 1 (Reuters) - Qatari shares ended higher on Monday, extending gains for a third consecutive session, led by financial stocks after Moody's gave an upbeat forecast for the sector.

Other major Gulf markets were little changed.

A Moody's report on Monday said that Qatari bank profits will remain resilient in 2021 despite higher provisioning costs driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar's benchmark .QSI rose 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA climbing 2.2% while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, closed with a 0.7% gain.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.4% fall for Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

The losses were capped, however, by a 2.2% rise for National Commercial Bank 1180.SE.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI gave up early gains to finish flat, with strength in the telecoms sector offset by losses among property companies.

Amanat Holdings AMANT.DU jumped more than 3% after the Dubai-listed healthcare company said it had bought long-term care specialist Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center for an enterprise value of $232 million from private equity firm TVM Capital Healthcare.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index traded flat.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI down 0.1% to 9,138

ABU DHABI

.ADI was flat at 5,114

DUBAI

.DFMGI alos flat at 2,552

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.6% to 10,210

EGYPT

.EGX30 flat at 11,521

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.4% to 1,472

OMAN

.MSI added 0.3% to 3,622

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.7% to 6,201

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

