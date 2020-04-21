MIDEAST STOCKS-Mideast stocks sink as U.S. oil futures trade below zero

By Ateeq Shariff

April 21 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East closed lower on Tuesday as U.S. oil futures remained in negative territory on concern the United States will run out of storage amid an oil glut caused by coronavirus lockdowns.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery CLc1 traded at minus $7 a barrel by 1106 GMT, up $30.63 from Monday's close, when the contract settled at a discount of $37.63 a barrel. O/R

Global benchmark Brent crude for June delivery LCo1 was down $4.1, or 16% at $21.48 per barrel.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.6%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE shedding 2% and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE shedding 3.9%.

Saudi Electricity Company 5110.SE ended down 3.1% after waiving a 2019 dividend on shares of Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund that has more than 74% stake in the firm.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, announced last month a cut of nearly 5% in its 2020 budget, amounting to 50 billion riyals, and said spending would be reassessed as low oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak threaten growth.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI slid 3.3%, dragged down by a 4.8% drop in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 4.1% fall in Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

On Monday, Emirates NBD reported a net profit of 2.08 billion dirhams ($566.33 million) for the first three months of 2020, down 24% from the same period a year earlier.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI retreated 2.7%, led by a 4.9% fall in the country's largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Qatari index .QSI eased 1.4%. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA fell 2.3% and petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was also down 2.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded 2.8% down after a two-session break, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA dropping 3.8% and tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA falling 3.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 1.6% to 6,497 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI lost 2.7% to 3,860 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI slid 3.3% to 1,826 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 1.4% to 8,326 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 2.8% to 9,875 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX dropped 0.5% to 1,313 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 1.2% to 3,442 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 2.6% at 5,055 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

