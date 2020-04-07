MIDEAST STOCKS-Mideast stocks extend gains as global equity markets rise

By Ateeq Shariff

April 7 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in global equities on hopes for a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and reported new cases in some regions.

There was an added boost from oil prices, which climbed on supply cut hopes. O/R

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI leapt 5.5%, boosted by a 14.8% surge in major bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, trimming its year-to-date losses to 42%.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU climbed 4.4%, extending gains from the previous session.

Emaar sold an 80% stake in its cooling business in the prime Dubai downtown area to National Central Cooling Co (TABREED) TABR.DU for 2.48 billion dirhams ($675.23 million), the companies said on Monday. Tabreed was up 0.5%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI also rose 5.5%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, soared 12%, while telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD added 2%.

The UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority has extended the period for companies to report first quarter earnings.

In Qatar, the stock index .QSI ended up 3.1%, with 19 of 20 stocks on the index trading higher. Energy firm Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA rose 4.2%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was up 4.8%.

Qatar started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in tranches of 5, 10, and 30 years on Tuesday, seeking to raise cash amid low oil prices and market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI advanced 1.8%. National Commercial Bank 1180.SE gained 3.8%, whereas Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE traded 1.1% higher.

Elsewhere, oil group Saudi Aramco 2222.SE edged up 0.2% to 32 riyals, reaching its IPO price.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew in the capital Riyadh and a number of cities effective immediately and until further notice, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, state news agency reported.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 jumped 4.2%, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA rising 6.8% and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA gaining 10%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 1.8% to 6,986 points ABU DHABI .ADI gained 5.5% to 3,928 points DUBAI .DFMGI leapt 5.5% to 1,785 points QATAR .QSI increased 3.1% to 8,979 points EGYPT .EGX30 added 4.2% to 9,841 points BAHRAIN .BAX edged up 0.2% to 1,313 points OMAN .MSI slipped 0.1% to 3,398 points KUWAIT .BKP was up 0.4% at 5,094 points ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriaman) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

