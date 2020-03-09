MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East's equities dive as oil prices plunge

By Maqsood Alam

March 9 (Reuters) - Equity markets across the Middle East nosedived on Monday, extending their losses from the previous session, as oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price for crude for April and planned to raise production significantly next month.

The Saudi move, which came after Russia refused to support deeper cuts in oil output cope with the outbreak of coronavirus, caused Brent futures to drop 22% to $37.05 a barrel by 1000 GMT.

"The Saudi reaction to the breakdown (with Russia) was to revert to the 2014 playbook. By precipitating an oil price collapse, they are looking to end their subsidy of higher-cost producers," said Akber Khan, head of asset management at Al Rayan Investment. "This is a painful strategy that requires time to play out and failed on the previous attempt."

Saudi's index .TASI closed down 7.8% in its fourth straight day of losses, leaving its year-to-date loss at 24.7% this year so far.

Saudi Aramco 2222.SE ended down 5.5% at 28.35 riyals ($7.55).

Arqaam Capital cut its Aramco rating to hold on Monday, citing the company's exposure to the oil price cut and the impact on its 2020 earnings.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was down 8.1% and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE down 9.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 9.7%, its biggest daily loss in at least two decades. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA plunged 10%.

The Dubai index .DFMGI fell 8.3% to its lowest since April 2013. Lenders Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU shed 9.4% and Emirates NBD ENBD.DU 10%.

Air Arabia AIRA.DU closed down 6.1% after Saudi Arabia suspended travelling from UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI ended 8.1% down, its biggest intra-day loss since November 2009. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD retreated 8.5%.

Dana Gas DANA.AD slumped 10%, even though it said that its long-term gas sale contracts were unaffected by falling oil prices.

Kuwait's premier index .BKP dived 10%. National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW dropped 11.3%.

Egypt's index .EGX30 was down 7.3% with Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA losing 6.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI plunged 7.8% to 6,316 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 8.1% to 4,039 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 8.3% to 2,079 points

QATAR

.QSI was down 9.7% to 8,160 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 dropped 7.3% to 10,983 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX slipped 5.8% to 1,472 points

OMAN

.MSI fell 5.6% to 3,772 points

KUWAIT

.BKP plunged 10.3% to 5,159 points

($1 = 3.7534 riyals)

