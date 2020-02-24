MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks slide on coronavirus jitters

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East suffered sharp losses on Monday, with Saudi shares falling the most, as the rapid spread of coronavirus cases outside China darkened the outlook for world growth.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down $2.37, or 4.1%, to $56.13 a barrel by 1145 GMT.

Global shares also extended losses as worries about the impact of the virus grew, with the number of infections jumping in Iran, Italy and South Korea.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 3%, its biggest fall since May 13 last year when two of its oil tankers were attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE slid 3.7% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE dived 4%. Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 1.9%, at 33.4 riyals.

Lower oil prices generally narrow spreads and thus pose a negative for petrochemicals, but the sector is also directly impacted by the virus as China is a major consumer, said Vrajesh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital.

"Banks are facing their own set of challenges from compressing net interest margins and rising cost of risk."

Qatar's index .QSI eased 1.3% with all its stocks slipping into the red. Lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA lost 2% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was down 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI slid 2.2% as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD sank 4.5%, reaching its lowest since May.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI dropped 0.8% with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU shedding 2.6%, while budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU was down 2.6%.

In Kuwait, the bourse .BKP retreated 1.7% while in neighbouring Bahrain the index .BAX was down 0.5%. On Monday, the two countries reported their first new coronavirus cases - all people who had been in Iran.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's index .EGX30 fell 1.7%, dragged down by a 1.1% fall in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and a 10% slump in Heliopolis Co HELI.CA, after it received no offers for a partial management buyout.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI dropped 3% to 7,747 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI slid 2.2% to 4,931 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.8% to 2,696 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 1.3% to 9,770 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.7% to 13,442 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX declined 0.5% to 1,660 points

OMAN

.MSI decreased 1% to 4,156 points

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 1.7% to 6,730 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.