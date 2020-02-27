MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks retreat as coronavirus fears sharpen

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Middle East ended lower on Thursday, with Egypt shares falling the most, as a jump in coronavirus cases outside China triggered fears of a pandemic.

The rapid spread of the virus in Iran, Italy, South Korea and elsewhere left alarmed governments and people across the globe rushing on Thursday to implement emergency measures.

For the first time, new infections around the world in the past 24 hours surpassed those in mainland China, where the flu-like disease emerged two months ago but is on the decline after an aggressive containment campaign.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slid 1.5%, pressured by a 1.7% fall in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and a 9.1% plunge in GB Auto AUTO.CA.

The Egyptian automotive assembler and manufacturer saw its biggest drop since June 2016, after reporting a sharp decline in fourth-quarter profit.

Investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA, which earlier called off its annual investment conference in Dubai, eased 4.3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 1.1%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE fell 1.4% and hotel operator and developer Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE sank 6.6%, its biggest intra-day fall since March 2016.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended foreigners' entry for the Umrah pilgrimage and tourism from countries where the coronavirus has spread. Travel operator Seera Group 1810.SE tumbled 4.6%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI declined 1.2%, hitting its lowest level since May 2019. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU dropped 2%, while Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 1.5%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI fell for a fifth day to close 0.6% down with Commercial Bank COMB.QA shedding 3.3%.

But Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, the Middle East's second-biggest petrochemicals company by market value, rose 2.7% ahead of trading ex-dividend on March 02.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI ended 0.2% up, buoyed by a 1.3% gain in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Kuwait now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while in neighbouring Bahrain the numbers rose to 33.

Kuwait was closed for a public holiday.

($1 = 15.5500 Egyptian pounds)

