MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks mixed amid growth jitters

By Mohd Edrees

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Stock exchanges in Middle East were mixed on Monday, as growth concerns weighed on investor sentiment ahead of a week packed with numerous central bank meetings.

On Thursday, Bank of England is tipped to hike rates for the 15th time and take benchmark borrowing costs to 5.5%, while Sweden's Riksbank is seen hiking by 25 basis points to 4%.

China property woes, geopolitical tensions and ongoing strikes also stoked worries about global growth.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index .FTFADGI slid 0.6%, snapping a seven-session win streak, weighed down by a 1.3% decline each in conglomerate International Holding Company IHC.AD and its subsidiary Multiply Group MULTIPLY.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index .TASI shed 0.6%, closing near its three-month low as a majority of the stocks were trading in red territory.

Losses in the index were due to financial and healthcare sector stocks with index heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group 4013.SE losing 1.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in July fell to 6.012 million barrels per day from 6.804 million bpd in June, official data showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Qatari index .QSI gained 0.2%, led by a 3.5% jump in Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA and 4.8% increase in Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding MPHC.QA.

Oil price, a key component of Gulf' economy, jumped 0.9% to $94.78 a barrel over tighter supply outlook for the rest of the year. O/R

Gains in industrial stocks helped Dubai main index .DFMGI close 0.1% higher, with Air Arabia AIRA.DU increasing 3.3% and Gulf Navigation Holding GNAV.DU adding 3.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.4%, finishing at an all-time high, boosted by a 6.1% surge in Misr Fertilizers Production MFPC.CA.

The index has gained in nine trading sessions out of 12 this month, according to LSEG data.

Egypt unveiled a plan to establish an integrated industrial compound to produce flat steel with investments worth $1 billion, the cabinet said in a statement on September 13.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI slid 0.6% to 11,036

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI down 0.6% to 9,817

DUBAI

.DFMGI edged up 0.1% to 4,048

QATAR

.QSI added 0.2% to 10,272

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.4% to 19,752

BAHRAIN

.BAX edged down 0.1% to 1,922

OMAN

.MSX30 lost 0.02% to 4,711

KUWAIT

.BKP dipped 0.1% to 7,668

(Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((mohammad.edrees@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.