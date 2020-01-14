MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle Eastern stocks gain on financials, Kuwait leads

By Maqsood Alam

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday with Kuwait leading the gains, bolstered by banking shares amid rising oil prices, while Egypt was supported by top lender Commercial International Bank.

Oil prices rose snapping four straight days of declines as the United States and China prepared to sign a preliminary trade deal.

Brent crude .LCOc1 gained 43 cents, or 0.67%, at $64.63 per barrel by 1036 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures .CLc1 rose 32 cents or 0.4% at $58.40 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was up 0.4%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 0.8%, while petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE added 0.5%.

State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE closed up 0.3% at 34.9 riyals, offsetting earlier losses during the day.

Amongst others, United Wire Factories 1301.SE jumped 5.5% after it reported a surge in its annual profit.

In Qatar, the index .QSI ended 0.7% up with Qatar Islamic bank QISB.QA climbing 2.9% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA adding 0.8%.

Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was up 0.2%. After the market closed, the Gulf's largest lender reported a 4% rise in its annual profit to 14.4 billion riyals ($3.96 billion) beating analysts' forecasts.

Kuwait's index .BKP, which traded after two sessions of a break following the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said, closed up 1.9%.

Lenders National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW and Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW increased 2.2% and 1.6% respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI rose 1.1% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD advancing 1.4% and Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD leaping 3.7%.

Dubai’s index .DFMGI was up 1% led by a 2.7% gain in the blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.4% as market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA added 0.6%, while Orascom Construction ORAS.CA gained 0.7% after saying that it added $770 million to its backlog during the fourth quarter.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was up 0.4% to 8,475 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 1.1 % to 5,169 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1% to 2,803 points

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.6% to 10,637 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 0.4% to 13,757points

KUWAIT

.BKP increased 1.9 to 7,062 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX rose 1.2% to 1,620 points

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.